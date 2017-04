× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.19.17

John covers a range of topics today, from Judy Pielach borrowing her son’s Cubs ring (no big deal), to New England Patriots teammates declining an invitation to the White House. After a long string of inappropriate broadcasts put through Facebook Live, John tackles the responsibility Facebook has to improve its posting parameters. He does that with Washington Post Silicon Valley Correspondent Elizabeth Dwoskin. Listeners inquire and propose.