× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 4-19-17

On tonight’s incredibly diverse episode of The Download, Justin gets up to speed on all the local political stories making news from The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher, best-selling author Jami Attenberg discusses her new book, “All Grown Up,” Big Jones Chef Paul Fehribach explains how he recreates authentic southern food at his north side restaurant, WGN’s Sam Panayotovich tells us if the Bulls have a realistic chance to win their playoff series against the Celtics and since it’s Wednesday, we end the show with “Swap Meet,” a Chicago-centric version of “Antiques Roadshow” meets “Let’s Make a Deal.”

