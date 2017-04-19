× The Carry Out 4-18-17: “I’m not sure how many out of work Kenosha factory workers were passed over at Google”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump visiting Kenosha this afternoon, the aircraft carrier that was supposedly heading to North Korea is actually in Australia, former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich trying another appeal, Naperville being ranked as the #2 best city in America, Mayor Emanuel vowing to crack down on unlicensed party buses, the Chicago Blackhawks facing elimination in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Bulls taking on the Celtics in game 2 of the NBA Playoffs, the Bears gearing up for the NFL Draft, the Cubs taking on the Brewers, the Sox visiting the Yankees in the Bronx and Russians disputing a claim that they are sending an armed robot to space to guard the International Space Station.

