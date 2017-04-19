× Take a journey through The Appalachians with Big Jones Chef Paul Fehribach

Big Jones chef and author Paul Fehribach joins Justin to talk about his career, recreating authentic southern food, the differences between traditional southern cooking and food from the Appalachians, the role of the root vegetable in southern cuisine, Chicago’s long relationship with southern cooking, being at the whim of weather and seasons when you work in Chicago, having to be part chef and part historian when preparing cuisine in the city and Big Jones’ Appalachian dinner event taking place tomorrow night.

