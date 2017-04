× Steve Cochran Full Show 04.20.17: Is brindle a color?

Today, we discussed how millennials aren’t naming their babies Angela or Wendy any more. Dave disputes that brindle is actually a color. Micha Halpern talks North Korea. Jordan Goodman saves us some money issues and Matt Mueller fills us in on entertainment scoop. Karen Conti also checks in on the legal front. Can you believe the Bulls are up 2-0? Sam Panayotovich also recaps their fun run thus far.