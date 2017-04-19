× Sam Panayotovich: “This Bulls team is a match-up nightmare for Boston”

WGN’s Sam Panayotovich joins Justin to break down the Bulls surprising series lead over the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Sam talks about how he didn’t even think the Bulls would make the post-season a few weeks ago, how the Bulls match-up very well against the Celtics, how the Celtics are lacking that #1 star, Fred Hoiberg’s use of Rajon Rondo in the series and what happens to the team if they advance past the Celtics in this first round.

