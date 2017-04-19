Chicago Cubs' Tom Ricketts, Chairman, shows off his ring as the team celebrates during the 2016 World Series championship ring ceremony before the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Judy Pielach will be wearing the Cubs ring Friday
News Queen Judy Pielach joined John to talk about the Cubs ring, which her son obtained today, following the John Williams Show. Listeners chime in with their thoughts on the contract for Cubs employees not to sell their rings.