Chicago Chicken Challenge: Issued by Kelly Leonard with co-host Zatanna Zor-Elle

Kelly Leonard issued a genius Chicago Chicken Challenge to Craig for this week’s show. All Craig needed was a fabulous co-host and, of course, model, actress, extraordinary human Zatanna Zor-Elle agreed! Please follow Craig if you’d like to try the challenge! And find the “Chicken Car” somewhere in Chicago!

P.S. Special Thanks to Honey Butter Fried Chicken for letting us record and for being Craig’s favorite spot!!