Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Johnny Oduya (27), of Sweden, skates to the bench as Nashville Predators player celebrate after Predators left wing Kevin Fiala scored the winning goal during overtime in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 3-2 to take a 3-0 lead in the series. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Blackhawks Crazy: Win or Go Home
In Episode 23 of Season 2 of the Blackhawks Crazy podcast, Mike Jacobsen and Scott King discuss how the Hawks could potentially claw themselves out of their 0-3 hole vs. the Predators.