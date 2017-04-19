× Best-selling author Jami Attenberg: “We make art so that we can see the things that we want to see that aren’t there”

Best-selling author Jami Attenberg makes a return visit to The Download to discuss her latest book, “All Grown Up.” Jami talks about the type of characters she is drawn to, her intention to write an honest portrayal of a person in contemporary society, creating a complex character that doesn’t follow typical conventions, finding out what it means to be a grown up, the difficulty in writing characters that could be contemporaries, why she chooses to use familiar landscapes (including the city of Chicago) in her novels, wanting the book to be playful for the reader and what she plans to do after this book tour is over.

