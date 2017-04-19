× Arclight: Siblings, Capturing Moments and A First Concert at Lambs Farm

Nick Digilio welcomes Amith Bokka and Charles Williams of the band Arclight!

In this conversation, they discuss siblings (including their guitarist and drummer who are brothers), capturing moments in the studio and Charles’ first concert at Lambs Farm.

Arclight will be playing this Thursday at Schuba’s opening for Crystal Garden, which features Boyd Tinsley of the Dave Matthews Band. For more information and tickets, click here.

