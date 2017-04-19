× Actor Craig Robinson is a proud south sider!

You’ve seen him in ‘The Office’, ‘This Is The End’, ‘Pineapple Express’, and SO much more! Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by the GREAT, Craig Robinson! They talk about how he grew up on the south side, his work on ‘The Office’, his new children’s book “Jake the Fake Keeps it Real”, and so much more.

