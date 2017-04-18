× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/18/17: Mojo, Ronald McDonald House, & AXIOS

Steve Bertrand is always curious to learn new things, but it’s special when Jon Najarian teaches him from his market knowledge every week. Andrew Herrmann told us about the newest addition to the popular coffee market in Chicago, Holly Buckendahl discussed the 40th Anniversary of the Ronald McDonald House Charities, and Mike Allen is on a mission to change the way people consume news. He did it with POLITICO, and now he’s doing it with AXIOS.