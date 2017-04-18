× What is the future of policing in Chicago neighborhoods?

Alderman Brian Hopkins (2nd) joins Justin to talk about escalating crime and violence in Chicago, addressing these issues in disparate neighborhoods throughout the city, trying to get additional police officers on the streets, changing the ways the city deploys police officers and the possibility of adding private security services to certain neighborhoods to help combat crime.

