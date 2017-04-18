× The Opening Bell 4/18/17: What To Expect For The Spring Restaurant Season

The food industry is always fluctuating, so to keep up with it, Doug Roth checks in with Steve on a regular basis. Steve and the CEO of Playground Hospitality, talked about the major spike in restaurant closures recently, and how we are entering the one of the primes of the restaurant season. Steve also talked with Steven Strahler (Reporter for Crains Chicago) about how grocery stories are becoming more sensible investments as other brick and mortar companies lack longevity.