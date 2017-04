× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.18.17

John takes your calls on subjects ranging from former Governor Rod Blagojevich’s prison sentence, to the Cubs ring contract, to Trump’s tax returns. Do you care whether or not you get to see them? And Kathrine Switzer joins John a day after completing the Boston Marathon, 50 years after a race director attempted to shove her off course. Little did she know she would pioneer the female marathon runner.