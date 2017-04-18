× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 4-18-17

We have an amazing show for you this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin speaks with Alderman Brian Hopkins (2nd) about ways to improve policing in Chicago neighborhoods, educator, organizer and poet Kevin Coval discusses his new book of poems, “A People’s History of Chicago,” Chicago Tribune’s “Chicagoan of the Year” in jazz Tomeka Reid talks about her career and an upcoming show at Symphony Center, Jordan Vogt-Roberts tells us about starting his career in Chicago and directing the new movie, “Kong: Skull Island” and since it’s Tuesday, we end the show with another edition of “The Worst” with the always hilarious Reena Calm and Tim McLaughlin!

