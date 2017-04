× Steve Cochran Full Show 04.18.17: Getting serious about getting serious

Today, we were lucky enough to be joined by the great Jack Rosenberg to talk about being included in the 2017 WGN Walk of Fame. We had an awesome ‘Allstate Kid of the Week’ named Brooke. Peter Greenberg checked in about the ongoing United Airlines situation. Adam Burish thinks the Hawks are going to tap into another level of intensity and Candy Morales told us how we can kick our own butts!