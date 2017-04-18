× Should Facebook regulate their live streams?

The founder of “TheSocReports” Carol Fowler joins Roe Conn and Sylvia Perez (filling in for Anna Davlantes) to talk about steps Facebook should take after the devastating video that was uploaded on the social media site showing the murder of an innocent man in Cleveland.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3341835/3341835_2017-04-18-192635.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!