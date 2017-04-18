Should Facebook regulate their live streams?

Posted 7:27 PM, April 18, 2017, by , Updated at 07:04PM, April 18, 2017

Facebook logos are pictured on the screens of a smartphone (R), and a laptop computer, in central London on November 21, 2016. (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

The founder of “TheSocReports” Carol Fowler joins Roe Conn and Sylvia Perez (filling in for Anna Davlantes) to talk about steps Facebook should take after the devastating video that was uploaded on the social media site showing the murder of an innocent man in Cleveland.

