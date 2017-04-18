× Ryan Burrow: The manhunt for Steve Stephens has ended

Bill and Wendy are joined by Ryan Burrow, live from Cleveland, with the latest on the manhunt for Steve Stephens. They recap all the previous details, cover how the search ended, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.