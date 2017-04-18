SINGLE USE ONLY FOR THE BILL AND WENDY SHOW ON 04-18-17. DO NOT REUSEA makeshift memorial sits along a fence Monday, April 17, 2017, near where Robert Godwin Sr., was killed in Cleveland. Police said Steve Stephens killed Godwin on Sunday and posted the video on Facebook. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)
Ryan Burrow: The manhunt for Steve Stephens has ended
SINGLE USE ONLY FOR THE BILL AND WENDY SHOW ON 04-18-17. DO NOT REUSEA makeshift memorial sits along a fence Monday, April 17, 2017, near where Robert Godwin Sr., was killed in Cleveland. Police said Steve Stephens killed Godwin on Sunday and posted the video on Facebook. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)
Bill and Wendy are joined by Ryan Burrow, live from Cleveland, with the latest on the manhunt for Steve Stephens. They recap all the previous details, cover how the search ended, and more.
You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.