× Retired CIA agent Bob Baer talks about the future of Syria and N. Korea

Bob Baer, one of the most regarded C.I.A. officers in history, security analyst for CNN, and author of ‘See No Evil: The True Story of a Ground Soldier in the CIA’s War Against Terrorism’ joins Roe Conn and Sylvia Perez (filling in for Anna Davlantes) to discuss the future of U.S. military action in Syria and the growing threat of conflict with North Korea.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3341833/3341833_2017-04-18-192533.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!