Retired CIA agent Bob Baer talks about the future of Syria and N. Korea

Posted 7:31 PM, April 18, 2017, by , Updated at 06:54PM, April 18, 2017

PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA - APRIL 02: Propaganda mural painting is seen outside People(degrees)?s Palace of Culture on April 2, 2011 in Pyongyang, North Korea. Pyongyang is the capital city of North Korea and the population is about 2,500,000. (Photo by Feng Li/Getty Images)

Bob Baer, one of the most regarded C.I.A. officers in history, security analyst for CNN, and author of ‘See No Evil: The True Story of a Ground Soldier in the CIA’s War Against Terrorism’ joins Roe Conn and Sylvia Perez (filling in for Anna Davlantes) to discuss the future of U.S. military action in Syria and the growing threat of conflict with North Korea.

