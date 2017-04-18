× Post-Game Blackhawks Coverage w/ Brent Sopel, Shoe Shine Boy Productions Anniversary Show, Curtis Flagg and Music from ‘Out For Hours’ | Full Show (April 17th)

Tonight on Pretty Late we keep your Post-Game Blackhawks Coverage going with former Hawk, Brent Sopel. We also welcome Paul Farahvar to discuss the upcoming Shoe Shine Boy Productions Anniversary Show as well as Curtis Flagg with his upcoming event “Open Books” happening at the Laugh Factory. Finally, we have music from Chicago’s own ‘Out For Hours’.

All this and more on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez!

Listen to the podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti?



FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires:

TWITTER