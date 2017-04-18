× “Open Books” happening April 18th at Chicago’s Laugh Factory!

Curtis Flagg joins us on Pretty Late to discuss the terrific event “Open Books” happening April 18th at Chicago’s Laugh Factory. Open Books is a nonprofit social venture that provides literacy experiences for thousands of readers each year through inspiring programs and creative capitalization of books.

For More Information Visit: http://www.open-books.org/

All this and more on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez!

Listen to the podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti?



FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires:

TWITTER