"Kong: Skull Island" director Jordan Vogt-Roberts: "King Kong is a piece of pop culture and film history"

“Kong: Skull Island” director and former Chicagoan Jordan Vogt-Roberts joins Justin to talk about his career, what he knew about the King Kong franchise before he took on this project, the challenges of directing such an iconic character, trying to make this Kong movie different from the others, the stress and pressure involved with making a big budget Hollywood movie, how he mentally prepared himself for tackling a project this huge, immersing himself in the Chicago comedy scene early in his career and what he learned working with comedians and improvisers and how it helps him in Hollywood.

