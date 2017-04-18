Kathrine Switzer, who was the first official woman entrant in the Boston Marathon 50 years ago, wears the same bib number and displays her medal after finishing the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Kathrine Switzer 50 years after being shoved from the Boston Marathon
50 years ago tomorrow, Kathrine Switzer was marathon runner #261, shoved from the course by the race director for being female. Today, women across the country thank her for pioneering the female place in a marathon, as she completed the Boston Marathon Monday. Kathrine tells John about the day she was shoved, and how participating in the marathon went from being an act of passion, to a political statement that day.