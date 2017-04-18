× Kathrine Switzer 50 years after being shoved from the Boston Marathon

50 years ago tomorrow, Kathrine Switzer was marathon runner #261, shoved from the course by the race director for being female. Today, women across the country thank her for pioneering the female place in a marathon, as she completed the Boston Marathon Monday. Kathrine tells John about the day she was shoved, and how participating in the marathon went from being an act of passion, to a political statement that day.