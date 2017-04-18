× Here’s how many officers are patrolling your neighborhood: Watchdog

CITY HALL — There are 12,051 sworn members of the Chicago Police Department — and thanks to the city’s watchdog, residents now know where they are assigned.

The quarterly report issued Monday by Inspector General Joseph Ferguson includes never-before-released data about the number of officers assigned to each of the city’s 22 police districts and more than 77 special units, including the narcotics division or marine operations unit.

The data released Monday comes as the inspector general’s office prepares to play a much more active role in scrutinizing police misconduct investigations and the discipline imposed on officers.