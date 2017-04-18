× Chicago has poet Kevin Coval’s heart

Educator, organizer and poet Kevin Coval joins Justin to discuss his new book of poems, “A People’s History of Chicago.” Kevin talks about why he took on this project, wanting to tell the right story for Chicago, the impact that Howard Zinn had on his writing, how hip hop helped him become a historian, why he chose poetry as the mechanism to tell his stories, the importance of playing off his own history in his writing, pushing back on the negative perception of Chicago around the country and the impact of his work with Young Chicago Authors.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio