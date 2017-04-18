× Chicago artist you should know: Tomeka Reid

Chicago-based cellist, composer and educator Tomeka Reid joins Justin to talk about her career creating music in Chicago, being named “Chicagoan of the Year” in jazz by the Chicago Tribune, who inspired her to play the cello, Chicago’s great history with jazz and classical music, the challenges of going back and forth between playing classical music and jazz, how being a side musician has helped her in leading a band, her upcoming show at Symphony Center and what it means to her to be playing at Symphony Center on Friday night.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio