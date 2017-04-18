× Car Talk: The New York Auto Show, The Best Looking Cars of 1970 and The Return of The Station Wagon

Tom Appel is the publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive and contributor of the Daily Drive blog. In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he discusses the New York Auto Show, the best looking cars of 1970 and the return of the station wagon (though they’re not calling it that.)

