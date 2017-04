× Bill and Wendy Full Show 04-18-17

Today’s guests include Bridget Carey and Lucianne Walkowicz. Bill and Wendy talk about the Chicago Blackhawks, technology, Facebook Live, Producer Kevin and his wife’s fight over a bird, Earth day, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.