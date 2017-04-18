× Adler Astronomer Dr. Lucianne Walkowicz: Earth-fest at Adler Planetarium!

Bill and Wendy are joined by the super smart, and super cool, their astrophysicist friend, Dr. Lucianne Walkowicz! They talk about Earth-fest at Adler Planetarium, global warming and climate change, an upcoming solar eclipse,and much more.

