WSM Nashville's Charlie Mattos on the Predator-Blackhawk rivalry

Brian Noonan was looking for a Nashvillian perspective on the Predator/Blackhawk rivalry, and that’s where Charlie Mattos, producer and co-host at WSM Nashville stepped in. He told Brian about the college-level passion that Predators fans have and the true home-court advantage Nashville maintains because of it. He also answered Kevin’s burning question: do Nashville fans hate the Blackhawks for being such consistent winners in the past couple of years?