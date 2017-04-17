× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/17/17: Smart Cities, Weddings, and Unfriending

Would you live in a smart city? Well, Chicago might see an opportunity soon. Steve talked with the guys from Chicago Inno (Jim Dalke and Will Flanagan) about the details of creating a smart city in Bronzeville – just one of the stories in the tech community of Chicago. Ivy Jacobson (Planning Editor at The Knot) shared with Steve the expensive reality of the costs of throwing a wedding today, and Randi Shaffer (Digital News Editor at The Chicago Tribune) told Steve why liberals are more likely to unfriend you on social media.