Wintrust Business Lunch 4/15/17: Alexia Elejalde-Ruiz, John Wasick, Brigid Sweeney

Amy discusses the possibility of a minimum wage hike in Illinois with the Tribune’s Alexia Elejalde-Ruiz. Then John Wasick, author of “Lightning Strikes: Timeless Lessons in Creativity from the Life and Work of Nikola Tesla,” (https://www.amazon.com/Lightning-Strikes-Timeless-Lessons-Creativity/dp/1454917687) joins the show to discuss Tesla’s recent evaluation and why he thinks the company is overpriced. Brigid Sweeney from Crain’s Chicago also joins to discuss her recent piece on hackers accessing medical records (http://www.chicagobusiness.com/article/20170408/ISSUE01/170409897/the-frightening-new-frontier-for-hackers-your-medical-records).