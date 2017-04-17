× WGN Radio Theatre #172: Inner Sanctum Mystery, Burns & Allen & The Black Museum

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on April 16, 2017. First, a classic episode of “Inner Sanctum Mystery: Detour To Terror.” (05-21-46). Next we have: “Burns & Allen.” with John Garfield (12-28-43). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Black Museum: Open End Wrench” with Orson Welles. (1952)

