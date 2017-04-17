× Top Five@5 (4/17/17): Trump’s Easter Egg Roll, Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer as the Easter Bunny, North Korea responds to Trump, Mr. Tambourine dies and a giraffe is born!

Top Five@5 for Friday, April 17th, 2016:

Trump hosted the 139th annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House, Melissa McCarthy played a very funny bunny (by the name of Sean Spicer), a North Korean spokesperson sent a message to Trump, the man who inspired Bob Dylan’s Mr. Tambourine Man passed away and April the giraffe finally had her baby!