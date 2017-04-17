Top Five@5 (4/17/17): Trump’s Easter Egg Roll, Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer as the Easter Bunny, North Korea responds to Trump, Mr. Tambourine dies and a giraffe is born!

President Donald Trump, joined by the Easter Bunny, speaks from the Truman Balcony during the annual, White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April,17, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Top Five@5 for Friday, April 17th, 2016:

Trump hosted the 139th annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House, Melissa McCarthy played a very funny bunny (by the name of Sean Spicer), a North Korean spokesperson sent a message to Trump, the man who inspired Bob Dylan’s Mr. Tambourine Man passed away and April the giraffe finally had her baby!

 

 