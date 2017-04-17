× The Opening Bell 4/17/17: Getting Jobs – From Executives to Janitors

Back from the market holiday last Friday, Steve Grzanich kicked off the week with the CEO spotlight. Jason Hanold (CEO of Hanold Associates) sat down to chat with Steve about how employees in executive positions look for jobs, just like everyone else, and why they might be attracted to struggling companies. Steve also discussed a growing issue with skilled immigrants who are finding more difficulties with jobs despite their certifications and diplomas. One of the authors of the recent Chicago Tribune article, Alexia Elejalde-Ruiz, chatted about her findings with Steve this morning.