The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.17.17

Today is the Boston Marathon that marks 50 years since Kathrine Switzer pioneered the female place in a marathon. John talks about his experiences vying to finish marathons in Chicago, Minneapolis and even in Boston. Then, a listener named Donna gets help from our other listeners on how best to use her medicinal marijuana. Comodo Vice President and Cyber Security Expert Phillip Hallam-Baker explains how the United States could have remotely sabotaged North Korea’s missile test over the weekend. Then, Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s ethical standards get called into question by the Chicago Board of Ethics.