× The Carry Out 4-17-17: “I can’t say ‘Preds’ because it sounds like something you take before bed”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the Trump administration’s dealing with North Korea, Congress getting ready to negotiate a deal on Donald Trump’s spending plan, President Trump welcoming thousands to the White House Easter Egg Roll, the protests taking place in Berkeley, Netflix stock stumbling, the Hawks taking on Nashville in game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Bulls crawling into the playoffs and beating the Celtics in game 1, the White Sox having a nice start to the season, the Cubs getting swept by the Pirates and Starbucks wanting to set up a Roastery flagship on Michigan Avenue.

