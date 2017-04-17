CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 15: Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks and Calle Jarnkrok #19 of the Nashville Predators battle for the puck after a faceoff in Game Two of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the United Center on April 15, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Predators defeated the Blackhawks 5-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
The Carry Out 4-17-17: “I can’t say ‘Preds’ because it sounds like something you take before bed”
CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 15: Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks and Calle Jarnkrok #19 of the Nashville Predators battle for the puck after a faceoff in Game Two of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the United Center on April 15, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Predators defeated the Blackhawks 5-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the Trump administration’s dealing with North Korea, Congress getting ready to negotiate a deal on Donald Trump’s spending plan, President Trump welcoming thousands to the White House Easter Egg Roll, the protests taking place in Berkeley, Netflix stock stumbling, the Hawks taking on Nashville in game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Bulls crawling into the playoffs and beating the Celtics in game 1, the White Sox having a nice start to the season, the Cubs getting swept by the Pirates and Starbucks wanting to set up a Roastery flagship on Michigan Avenue.
Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio