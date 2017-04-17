× The Beat Full Show (4/16/17): Booing your own team- when is it acceptable?

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Easter Sunday edition of The Beat: CSN Chicago Bulls Insider Vincent Goodwill joins the show to preview the Bulls first-round playoff series with the Boston Celtics, what the Bulls will have to do to shut down Isaiah Thomas and this series as a litmus test for Fred Hoiberg as a coach; the reeling Blackhawks are down 2-0 to the Predators in their first-round playoff series and Brent Sopel talks about the need to take one game at a time and bring the effort right off the bat in Nashville; the guys discuss boo-birds coming out at the United Center early in Game 2, and whether or not it’s bad form to jump on your own team that early; we also remember some Easter Sunday heroics from Michael Jordan, hear Doc Rivers answer the “dumbest question he’s ever heard” and more.