× Political analyst Chris Robling: “You are never going to see President Trump’s tax returns”

Touché is back at full strength! Tonight, political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy are back to break down all the top national political stories making news this week including the possible crisis with North Korea, tomorrow’s special election to fill a longtime Republican House seat in Georgia, the protests last weekend over President Trump releasing his tax returns and Steve Bannon’s future in the Trump administration.

