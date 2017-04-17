× Museum Of Contemporary Art Will Raise Admission Fees, Let Teens In Free

STREETERVILLE — The Museum of Contemporary Art will raise its general admission fees while extending free admission to anyone 18 and under.

The Chicago Park District board of commissioners moved Wednesday to raise general admission to $15 from $12 at the Streeterville art museum, 220 E. Chicago Ave. Seniors and students will also be asked to pay an $8 for admission, up from $7 now.

Admission would still be free for Illinois residents on Tuesdays, and the increased fee — as always at this art museum — is a suggested donation. The increased fees will go into effect June 1.

