Listeners help other listeners use medicinal marijuana
Customers buy marijuana products at the Perennial Holistic Wellness Center which is a medicinal marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California on March 24, 2017.
Walk into Brett Vapnik's medicinal marijuana dispensary and the pungent aroma of pot is good and strong. All day long, hundreds of people file in and out, a sign of the strength of the pot industry, despite big question marks posed by the new administration of President Donald Trump.
/ AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
Last week, Canada signed recreational marijuana into law. John opened up the phone lines for listeners’ medicinal pot stories and opinions. Donna called in, unhappy with her experience using the drug for her surgery pains. Today, we called Donna back to hear her full story, and listeners and a dispensary manager called in to try to guide Donna.