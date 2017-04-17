× “Kevheads” Unite!! “Elton Jim” welcomes popular Chicago radio legend Kevin Matthews for a chat that gets hilarious and serious, plus, “Jim Shorts” and “Ronnie” go at it!

In this 48th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano welcomes Chicago radio legend Kevin Matthews, as he talks with both humor and poignancy about his personal journey after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, his “Broken Mary” book project, visiting Fatima, and what’s ahead for the foremost “Kevhead.” Plus, an exclusive exchange about the Cubs’ new success between two sports radio giants, “Jim Shorts” and Cubs’ great, “Ronnie.” Gotta hear it to believe it!