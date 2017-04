× John Williams Full Show 4/15/17

John is joined by Renee C. Byer, recent recipient of the Pulitzer Prize and photographer at the Sacramento Bee. Leonore Vivanko also joins the show to talk about the 25th anniversary of the downtown Chicago flood. Later, the Mincing Rascals discuss the United flight, national politics and more. Plus, the best lawn games and the weekly VibeScore!