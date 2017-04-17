CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 15: Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks and Calle Jarnkrok #19 of the Nashville Predators battle for the puck after a faceoff in Game Two of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the United Center on April 15, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Predators defeated the Blackhawks 5-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jamal Mayers on the Blackhawks: “The effort and the intensity level has to be ramped up twice as hard”
Jamal Mayers hopped on the phone with Brian to talk about what the Hawks would have to do to win the series against Nashville. He spoke to his past as a player and how the team might be able to tap back in to their original hustle.