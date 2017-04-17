× Cybersecurity Expert Phillip Hallam-Baker: Understanding the act of force vs. the act of war

Comodo Vice President and Cybersecurity Expert Phillip Hallam-Baker tells John what the possibilities are that the U.S. interfered with North Korean missile test over the weekend. Saturday was North Korean founder Kim Il-sung’s birthday, but it didn’t quite go as planned. Phillip explains how this possible use of force can differ from being an act of war, and how an interference could have been carried out.