US Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a press conference with South Korea's Prime Minister and Acting President Hwang Kyo-Ahn after their meeting in Seoul on April 17, 2017.
Pence arrived at the gateway to the Demilitarised Zone dividing the two Koreas, in a show of US resolve a day after North Korea failed in its attempt to test another missile. / AFP PHOTO / JUNG Yeon-Je (Photo credit should read JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images)
Cybersecurity Expert Phillip Hallam-Baker: Understanding the act of force vs. the act of war
Comodo Vice President and Cybersecurity Expert Phillip Hallam-Baker tells John what the possibilities are that the U.S. interfered with North Korean missile test over the weekend. Saturday was North Korean founder Kim Il-sung’s birthday, but it didn’t quite go as planned. Phillip explains how this possible use of force can differ from being an act of war, and how an interference could have been carried out.