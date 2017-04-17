× Adam Shepard: ‘American Dream’

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by Adam Shepard, who is the subject of the new documentary ‘American Dream’. In ‘American Dream’, Adam is blindfolded in his apartment, driven up to 16 hours away to a random city with $25 and nothing else, and left with the challenge to survive–and thrive–for 30 days. Adam tells Bill and Wendy all about it.

