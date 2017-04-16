× WGN Radio Theatre #171: Fibber Mcgee & Molly & Escape

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on April 15, 2017. First, a classic episode of “Fibber Mcgee & Molly: Molly’s Easter Dress.” (03-23-48). For our final episode of the night we have: “Escape: The Dark Wall” with John Dehner. (07-01-54)

