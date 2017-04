× This is History: Library of Congress Launched, First Cubs Game in 1876, ‘Here Comes Peter Cottontail’ on ‘Garfield Goose’, ‘The Beatles’ Meet ‘The Rolling Stones’

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk ‘This Week in History’ including the establishment of the Library of Congress in 1800, the story of Chicago’s Crosby Opera House, The Beatles meet The Rolling Stones, ‘Here Comes Peter Cottontail’ debuts on ‘ airfield Goose &Friends’, the Bulls win a record 72 games in 1996.